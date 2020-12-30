-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fastly also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Fastly stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,016.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,681 shares of company stock valued at $54,626,311 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

