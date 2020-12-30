-$0.18 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in National CineMedia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,691. The company has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

