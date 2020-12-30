$0.36 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 40,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,240. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

