-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.60). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Outset Medical stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,414. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit