-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.60). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Outset Medical stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,414. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

