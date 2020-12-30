0Chain Market Cap Reaches $17.83 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $194,276.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

