0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $268.32 million and approximately $46.68 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00284681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars.

