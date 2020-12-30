0x (ZRX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.53 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. 0x has a market capitalization of $266.05 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00274954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.52 or 0.01951736 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

