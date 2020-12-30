$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $997.40 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $890.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 153.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. 11,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

