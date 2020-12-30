$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

FRT stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

