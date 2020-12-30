$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $7,677,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,207,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.13. 190,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,647. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.