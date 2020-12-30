$1.43 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post $1.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,255. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $257.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.