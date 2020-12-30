$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. NiSource posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 113,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 68,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

