$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 421,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 3,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,968. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

