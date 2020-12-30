$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 421,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 3,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,968. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
