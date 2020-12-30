-$1.81 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($4.74). Novavax posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.48) to ($3.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $33.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.73. 37,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

