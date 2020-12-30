$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce $103.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $404.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $445.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock worth $306,302. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 716,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,777. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

