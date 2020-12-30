1,030 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

UNP stock opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day moving average of $190.07. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

