$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.93 million. Galapagos reported sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $627.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $879.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $599.96 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $815.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPG. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.75. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

