11,242 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 809.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 630.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

