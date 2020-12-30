$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.08 million and the highest is $13.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $46.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.36 million, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $62.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit