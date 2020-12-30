$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.08 million and the highest is $13.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $46.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.36 million, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $62.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.