$139.38 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $139.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.87 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $138.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $576.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.69 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $607.13 million, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $613.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.29.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit