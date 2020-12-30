$139.38 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $139.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.87 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $138.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $576.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.69 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $607.13 million, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $613.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.29.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

