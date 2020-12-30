15,186 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 95.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

