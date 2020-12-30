$21.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce $21.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $20.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $83.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $83.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.31 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

GPP opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.