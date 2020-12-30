$27.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce $27.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.21 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $38.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $144.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.18 million to $145.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $145.59 million to $153.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

ASC stock remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,438. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

