$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will post $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 million and the highest is $3.29 million. ClearPoint Neuro reported sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ClearPoint Neuro.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million.

CLPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 447,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.