$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will post $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 million and the highest is $3.29 million. ClearPoint Neuro reported sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million.

CLPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 447,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit