$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $3.03. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $186.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

