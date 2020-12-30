$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.61 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.80. 3,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

