$302.98 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce sales of $302.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.01 million. RadNet posted sales of $300.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RDNT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 103,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $993.99 million, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of RadNet by 28.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

