$326.57 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $326.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.01 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

MGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $425.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

