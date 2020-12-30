$392.58 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $392.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the highest is $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.27 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

