$484.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post sales of $484.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.64 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $422.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.