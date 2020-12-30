$5.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $5.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.32 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $19.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,558. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

