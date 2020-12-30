$6.22 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $6.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $4.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $19.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $20.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.02 to $27.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

NYSE:GS opened at $258.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $262.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

