$61.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce sales of $61.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. The Marcus posted sales of $206.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $262.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.57 million to $267.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $604.08 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $639.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The Marcus stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 353,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,663. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $418.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

