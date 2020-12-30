$692.91 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) will post $692.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.60 million to $693.22 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $731.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

NYSE PRTY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $702.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.16.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $118,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

