$746.48 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $746.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.00 million and the lowest is $741.95 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $729.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 93,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,648. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.