9F (NYSE:JFU) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) rose 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 2,220,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,263,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Get 9F alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.