Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) Trading Up 3.8%

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME)’s share price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as focuses on the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

