Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Shares Gap Down to $702.50

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $702.50, but opened at $680.00. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) shares last traded at $699.94, with a volume of 2,840 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 664.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £321.73 million and a PE ratio of -306.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) news, insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

