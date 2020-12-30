Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.90. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 469,159 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

