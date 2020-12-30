Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Down 3.9%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.44. 253,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 373,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $950.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

