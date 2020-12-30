Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ACCYY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue cut Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Accor stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

