Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

