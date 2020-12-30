Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 6,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.70. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 135.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

