aelf Price Up 5.8% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $56.93 million and $10.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00291421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

