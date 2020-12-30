Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.21. Aenza S.A.A. shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aenza S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.89 million for the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:AENZ)

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

