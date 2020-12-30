Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $624.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 146,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,691 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

