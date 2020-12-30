Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 5.6%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.10. 2,273,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,178,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 103.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,595,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

