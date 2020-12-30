Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 5.6%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.10. 2,273,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,178,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 103.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,595,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
