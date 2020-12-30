AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

