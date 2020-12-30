AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Thomas J. Gardner Sells 145,305 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $488,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.