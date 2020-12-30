AI Doctor One Day Trading Volume Tops $149,864.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $988,484.97 and approximately $149,864.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx and BtcTrade.im. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00288331 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.01979872 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BCEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.